Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
An extension socket is a device that consists of several components, such as a power cord, an electrical socket, an outlet, a power strip, and an electrical switch.
Formats
5127 × 3418 pixels • 17.1 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG