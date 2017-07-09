Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Expressive woman in safety helmet shouting into megaphone. Portrait of young emotional construction worker with loudspeaker on background of modern city. News announcement and advertisement.
Expressive woman in safety helmet shouting into megaphone. Portrait of young emotional construction worker with loudspeaker on background of modern city. News announcement and advertisement.
Expressive woman in safety helmet shouting into megaphone. Portrait of young emotional construction worker with loudspeaker on background of modern city. News announcement and advertisement.
Expressive woman in safety helmet shouting into megaphone. Portrait of young emotional construction worker with loudspeaker on background of modern city. News announcement and advertisement.
Expressive woman in safety helmet shouting into megaphone. Portrait of young emotional construction worker with loudspeaker on background of modern city. News announcement and advertisement.
Attractive female construction worker in safety helmet holding megaphone. Portrait of young smiling engineer in checkered blue shirt on background of modern city. Announcement and sale promotion
Attractive female construction worker in safety helmet holding megaphone. Portrait of young smiling engineer in checkered blue shirt on background of modern city. Announcement and sale promotion
Expressive woman in safety helmet shouting into megaphone. Portrait of young emotional construction worker with wide open mouth on background of modern city. News announcement and advertisement.

See more

1553760239

See more

1553760239

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126274371

Item ID: 2126274371

Expressive woman in safety helmet shouting into megaphone. Portrait of young emotional construction worker with loudspeaker on background of modern city. News announcement and advertisement.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 2500 pixels • 16.7 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

K

Khakimullin Aleksandr