Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Expanse of leaves growing on one or more trees. The other leaves act as framing, foreground or background. Selective focus. blurring. Lens Blur. Macro photography
LOVE NATURE BEAUTIFUL VIEWS GREEN TREE FLOWERS
Green clovers background
Fresh Greens ,Vegetable garden, Background - Image
Beautiful Yellow Green Leaves Patern
Bright green clover
Very attractive green leaves, greenery leafs
An oregano bush growing in a herb garden

See more

1449127205

See more

1449127205

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127918044

Item ID: 2127918044

Expanse of leaves growing on one or more trees. The other leaves act as framing, foreground or background. Selective focus. blurring. Lens Blur. Macro photography

Formats

  • 4859 × 3218 pixels • 16.2 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Endah Kurnia P

Endah Kurnia P