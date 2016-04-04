Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Expanse of leaves growing on one or more trees. The other leaves act as framing, foreground or background. Selective focus. blurring. Lens Blur. Macro photography
flowers of true oxlipm, Primula elatior,
Clos-up: Variation of wild Solanaceae flowers into a bouquet from Northern Thailand garden: Solanum or Bolo Maka (Solanum stramoniifolium).
bloomed cucumber
Sarracenia carnivorous plant is growinf in garden. Insect consuming plant with leaves as trap.
A shot of a crop of Soy Beans in a farm field shot closeup that's bright and colorful. In Kansas out in the Country. That's east of Sterling Kansas.
Sideritis paulii green colored plant with small leaves in the sun in full sunlight close up
Beautiful iris flower shot close-up on a background of greenery

See more

1743253568

See more

1743253568

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127918041

Item ID: 2127918041

Expanse of leaves growing on one or more trees. The other leaves act as framing, foreground or background. Selective focus. blurring. Lens Blur. Macro photography

Formats

  • 3264 × 4928 pixels • 10.9 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 662 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 331 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Endah Kurnia P

Endah Kurnia P