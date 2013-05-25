Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Exotic platter of scrambled eggs, deli beef, ham, & chicken and assorted cheese slices. Sausages, bacon and tomatoes on the side plate and a fruit bowl and salmon salad to complete the meal.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

917719

Stock Photo ID: 917719

Exotic platter of scrambled eggs, deli beef, ham, & chicken and assorted cheese slices. Sausages, bacon and tomatoes on the side plate and a fruit bowl and salmon salad to complete the meal.

Photo Formats

  • 3072 × 2048 pixels • 10.2 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

R

Rohit Seth