Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Exhibition of an upholstered pink settee with pillows, displayed for sale in the showroom of a modern furniture store. Clos-up
Modern lobby
Lodz, Poland, Jan 12, 2019 exhibition at IKEA store. modern sofas. IKEA is Swedish-founded Dutch-based co. that designs, sells ready-to-assemble furniture, appliances, home accessories.
Pink sofa on display in living room of furniture show home
white decorative pillows on a casual sofa in the living room
soft pillows on modern sofa in living room
A grey sofa with a cat on it
Contemporary living room with sofa

See more

700341991

See more

700341991

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123930726

Item ID: 2123930726

Exhibition of an upholstered pink settee with pillows, displayed for sale in the showroom of a modern furniture store. Clos-up

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5873 × 3907 pixels • 19.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Taras Grebinets

Taras Grebinets