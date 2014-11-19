Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Exhibition of sofas and settees with different quality and texture of fabrics in the furniture store showroom. Focus on a blue small comfy couch, on display for sale
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG