Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Exhibition of modern stylish upholstered furniture in the showroom of a furniture store. Close-up of a turquoise soft velour couch and brown cushions lit by a lamp against a brown wall background
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5847 × 3890 pixels • 19.5 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG