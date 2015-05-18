Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Exhibition of comfortable stylish beds with orthopedic mattresses, on display for sale in the furniture store showroom
Outdoor patio with empty chair and table
view of cane chairs for meeting,talking with visitors in a trade fair or expo or exhibition
Beige towel in a blue tile bathroom
Bathroom of a modern house, sink and toilet
A warehouse with Gypsum plates.
flat steel plate 2 pieces put on ground floor
Concrete ping-pong table. Outdoor sports ground. Modern urban public space.

See more

1575502318

See more

1575502318

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123929730

Item ID: 2123929730

Exhibition of comfortable stylish beds with orthopedic mattresses, on display for sale in the furniture store showroom

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5908 × 3931 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Taras Grebinets

Taras Grebinets