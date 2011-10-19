Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
EXETER - MAY 2: Mark McSheehy, chair of Exeter Anti-Cuts Alliance, speaking in Belmont Park as part of the demonstration against the coalition governments spending cuts on May 2, 2011 in Exeter.
