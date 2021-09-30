Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101030540
Exercises with straps, flexibility, and body stability. A man in sportswear leaning on one knee with his hand stretches an elastic rubber band and exercises his arms in modern gym space
D
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activeactivityadultarmsathletebandbodycolorfulelasticexerciseexercisingfitfitnessflexibilitygymhandsomehealthkneelifestylemalemanmulticolormusclemusclesone man onlyonly manpeoplepersonphysical exercisepowerpracticepracticingrubbershapesportsports centerstabilitystrapsstrengthstrengtheningstretchstrongtrainingurbanworkoutyoung
Categories: Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist