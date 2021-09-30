Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090550250
exercise concept The muscular guy in grey sport top and black pants and a black smartwatch working out with the dumbbell by doing concentration curl on his right arm.
T
By TheCorgi
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aestheticarmathleteathleticbackbarbellbicepbodybodybuilderbodybuildingclubcoachdumbbellenergyequipmentexercisefitfitnessguygymhealthhealthyironleanlifestyleliftliftinglossmalemetalmotivationmusclemuscularmuscular bodyphysical exercisephysical fitnessphysiquepowersexysportstrengthstrongstyletrainingweightweight liftworkout
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist