Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095959202
Excited young bearded doctor man in white medical gown stethoscope screaming in megaphone looking aside isolated on violet background studio portrait. Healthcare personnel health medicine concept
V
By ViDI Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
announceassistantattentionaudiobackgroundbullhornclinicconsultingdiscountdoctorfungestureguyhealthhealthcarehospitalhot newshurry upinternisolatedjobloudloudspeakermalemanmedicmedicalmegaphonemock upofficepeoplepersonpersonnelprofessionpurplereferreferralsalescreamshoutspeakerspeakingstethoscopestudiotherapisttreatmentvioletvolumewhitework
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist