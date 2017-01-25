Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Excited male trader with win gesture watching on computer monitor. Young successful caucasian man monitoring and analyzing stock market online at home. Freelance and remote work. Night time
satisfied and happy owner of the workshop discusses the next order with his client, sitting at his desk
Young man working on computer at night in dark office. The designer works in the later time.
Young man working on computer at night in dark office. The designer works in the later time.
Photo of a beautiful smiling woman relaxing at home on a digital tablet in the evening.
music, technology, gesture and people concept - happy man at mixing console in sound recording studio showing thumbs up over lights
Casual Man working at Computer in creative office
Mature Japanese businessman video calling while working overtime at home late at night

See more

1746317720

See more

1746317720

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125050170

Item ID: 2125050170

Excited male trader with win gesture watching on computer monitor. Young successful caucasian man monitoring and analyzing stock market online at home. Freelance and remote work. Night time

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

BAZA Production