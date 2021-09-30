Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100410623
Excavator working at construction site on earthworks aerial timelapse. Old building demolition for new skyscraper in Dubai. Construction machinery for excavating, loading, lifting and hauling of cargo
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activitybackhoebulldozerbusinesscivilconstructioncontractordevelopmentdigdiggerdirtdowntowndrainagedrilldubaiearthearthmoveremiratesengineeringequipmentexcavatingexcavationexcavatorgroundgroundworksheavyindustrialindustrylapseloadermachinemachineryminingmovementmoverquarryresidentialroofrooftopsandshovelsitesoiltimetime-lapsetimelapsetoweruaevehiclework
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist