Image
Excavations in historical center of Bukhara, Uzbekistan. City is so ancient that unexpected finds can be found in most familiar places. Kalyan minaret and old covered bazaar are visible in distance
Amber Fort of Jaipur, India
Saint Donatus (Sveti Donat) church in Zadar, Dalmatia, Croatia
VERONA, ITALY - DECEMBER 15: Panoramic view of the famous Verona Arena, an ancient roman amphitheater still in use, with city skyline on December 15, 2015 in Verona
JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - OCT 08, 2014: The Al-aqsa mosque on the temple-square in Jerusalem after religious fightings between muslims and israeli security police, October 08 in Israel
Ruins of the ancient city of Palmyra, Syria
18/11/2018 Alexandria, Egypt, Incredibly beautiful mosque Abo El Abass on the background of blue sky and palm trees on a sunny day is reflected in the puddle
View at old town of Kashan, badgirs and Borujerdi Historical House. Iran

2142918519

Item ID: 2142918519

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Poliorketes

Poliorketes