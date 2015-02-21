Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Excavations in historical center of Bukhara, Uzbekistan. City is so ancient that unexpected finds can be found in most familiar places. Kalyan minaret and old covered bazaar are visible in distance
Formats
4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG