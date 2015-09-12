Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
EVOLENE, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 15: Macedonian dancer at the International Festival of Folklore and Dance from the mountains (CIME) : August 15, 2011 in Evolene Switzerland
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

82848952

Stock Photo ID: 82848952

EVOLENE, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 15: Macedonian dancer at the International Festival of Folklore and Dance from the mountains (CIME) : August 15, 2011 in Evolene Switzerland

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2848 × 3449 pixels • 9.5 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 826 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 413 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

mountainpix

mountainpix

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.