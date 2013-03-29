Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ev electric vehicle charging station hub with visual icon screen display ui user self refueling interaction recharging, pump cable eco energy environmental friendly transport industry automobile.
Formats
6240 × 3388 pixels • 20.8 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 543 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 272 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG