Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086696537
European white young woman with blonde hair in red scarf holding a red apple in autumn
P
By PIXbank CZ
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activityadultautumnbeautyblondbrowncasualcaucasiancheerfulcityclose-upclothingcoatcutedayelegancefashionfashionablefemaleforestfreshnessfrontfrontalhairhappinessholdingjacketleafleisurelifestylelifestyleslookingmodelnatureoctoberoutdoorsportraitrelaxationseasonsmilingstandingtreeunalteredwarmwhitewinterwomanyoung
Categories: People, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist