Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
European brown-haired woman sitting on her bed in a white clean bathrobe.
Young smiling lady looking at camera, having a pink donut, glass of cocktail and croissant on a wooden breakfast tray.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5520 × 3680 pixels • 18.4 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG