Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090346295
European blonde fashion model dressed gold dress posing in the park with golden deer and Christmas tree in the background. Christmas theme, vacation, deer, nature and beauty concept.
Colombo, Sri Lanka
L
By Lena Evans
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalantlersattractivebeautifulbeautycardcaucasiancelebrationchristmas backgroundchristmas decorationchristmas treecutedecorateddecorationdeerdesigndressfestiveglowgoldgold dressgoldengreenhappyholidayisolatedlandmarkmagicmajesticmammalmerrymerry christmasoutdoorredreindeerseasonshapeshinysilhouettesmilesparklystagsummersymboltourismvacationwhitewildwinteryellow
Categories: People, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist