Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102908600
European and black men elbow bumping while meeting with multiracial colleagues after Coronavirus quarantine in office. Business people wear medical masks. Collective working during Covid-19 pandemic
UKRAINE
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
black girlblack manblack womanbusinessbusiness teamcarecaucasiancolleaguescooperationcoronaviruscorporatecovid-19coworkerscroppedelbow bumpingemployeesepidemiceuropeanfinancefriendsgirlsguyshealthinfectionjoblaptoplooking at each othermanagersmedicalmedical maskmedicaremeetmeetingmenmultiethnicmultiracialobscure faceofficepandemicpartialprotectionprotectivesafetyteamworkviruswomenworkingworkplaceworkspace
Categories: Business/Finance, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist