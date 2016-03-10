Images

Image
European Bee-Eater (Merops apiaster) perched on Branch with bee in bill near Breeding Colony. This bird breeds in southern Europe and in parts of north Africa and western Asia. Wildlife scene Nature
Guadarrama, Madrid, Spain-April, 27,2019: Bee-eater Merops apiaster perched on a branch
the eaters prey, perched on twig
Small bird perched nice plumage on a branch
Bee-eater (Merops apiaster) sit on a branch
Small bird perched on a branch with a nice plumage
Bee Eater
European Bee-eater, Merops apiaster, beautiful bird sitting on the branch with insects in beak.

1459290815

1459290815

2123766635

Item ID: 2123766635

Formats

  • 3514 × 4685 pixels • 11.7 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rudmer Zwerver

Rudmer Zwerver