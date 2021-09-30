Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087843785
Europe, Italy, Milan - Vaccination against Covid-19 Coronavirus for children in pediatric age 5-11 years - pro vax and no vax with generic vaccine vial - Parental indecision on the vaccine on children
Milan, Metropolitan City of Milan, Italy
D
By DELBO ANDREA
5 to 11africanchildchildrencoronacorona viruscoronaviruscovid-19diseasedoctorelementaryepidemicfaceface maskgirlglobalhealthhealth careillnessimmunityimmunizationinfectioninjectinginjectionkidslifestylemaskmedicalmedicinemultiethnicneedlenurseomicronpandemicpediatricianpeoplepfizer childpfizer childrenpreventionprotectionprotectivequarantineschool ageshouldersyringevaccinatingvaccinationvaccinevirusyoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
