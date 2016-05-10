Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Euro banknotes are stuck in the field between the tractor tracks.Where the journey is going, there is increasing demand, and there is a shortage of raw materials. This causes prices to skyrocket.
Formats
2180 × 3072 pixels • 7.3 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
710 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
355 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG