Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The Eurasian tree sparrow (Passer montanus) is a passerine bird in the sparrow family with a rich chestnut crown and nape, and a black patch on each pure white cheek. Wild scene from nature.
Formats
3417 × 2441 pixels • 11.4 × 8.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 714 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 357 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG