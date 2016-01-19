Images

The Eurasian coot, Fulica atra, also known as the common coot, or Australian coot, is a member of the bird family, the Rallidae. It is found in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and parts of Africa
White-tailed sea Eagle (Haliaeetus albicilla), catching a fish, Japan
Canada Goose landing on lake
Turtle is sitting on a rock in a river landscape
wild pintail in the pond , Ueno , Japan
Great Blue Heron in Flight
A brown duck with purple wings swims in the lake.
Bald eagle taking off with a salmon in the middle of a river in the wilderness of Alaska

