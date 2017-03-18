Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
An ethnic businessman from middle east, south east asia or India region, dressed in traditional clothing is on the phone and pointing
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
2550 × 3327 pixels • 8.5 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
766 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
383 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.