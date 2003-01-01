Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The estate of Gatovsky-Poklevsky-Kozell. Building's facade. Palace and park complex. Agricultural town Krasny Bereg. Zhlobin region. Gomel region. Belarus. Noble estate of the end of the 19th century
Formats
5500 × 3563 pixels • 18.3 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 648 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 324 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG