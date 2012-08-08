Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Established in 1980 by the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve is a United States National Park in southern Alaska.
Photo Formats
2500 × 1667 pixels • 8.3 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG