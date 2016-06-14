Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Es Cincau Hijau or Green Grass Jelly (Cincau Ijo), Indonesian Dessert Made from Cincau Leaf with Coconut Milk and Palm Sugar. Popular for Breakfasting during Ramadhan. Selective focus
Formats
4000 × 5328 pixels • 13.3 × 17.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
751 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
376 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG