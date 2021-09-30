Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082138574
Equipment for production automation. Electronic network equipment. Network cables are connected to rear of equipment. Automation of production processes. Sale of electronic devices for enterprises
United States
F
By FOTOGRIN
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
automaticautomationboardboxbreakerbuttoncabinetcablechornobylcircuitclose upcommunicationcomponentconnectconnectionconstructioncontroldevicedistributionelectricelectricalelectricianelectricityelectronicenergyengineerequipmentfuseindoorindustrialindustryinstallationlinemaintenancemeterpanelplugpowersafetysupplyswitchswitchboardsystemtechnicaltechnologyvintagevoltagewirewiringwork
Categories: Science, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist