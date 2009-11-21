Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Epipremnum (scindapsus) stem cuttings with roots in a glass with water ready to pot. Concept of home gardening, hobbies and leisure. Clay flowerpot, shovel, rake, extended clay for drainage.
Formats
6132 × 4088 pixels • 20.4 × 13.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG