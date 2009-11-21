Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Epipremnum (scindapsus) stem cuttings with roots in a glass with water ready to pot. Concept of home gardening, hobbies and leisure. Clay flowerpot, shovel, rake, extended clay for drainage.
Edit
lactose free
Variety of small and tiny succulent plants in pots on metal shelf home garden.
White cup and Coffee beans on sackcloth
Coffee beans in clear glass bottles
planting a cactus in a pots and soil
Cactus with pink flowers. Placed on the marble floor.
Decor wedding ceremony

See more

721867378

See more

721867378

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

2138033903

Item ID: 2138033903

Epipremnum (scindapsus) stem cuttings with roots in a glass with water ready to pot. Concept of home gardening, hobbies and leisure. Clay flowerpot, shovel, rake, extended clay for drainage.

Formats

  • 6132 × 4088 pixels • 20.4 × 13.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Regina Burganova

Regina Burganova