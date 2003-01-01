Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Epipremnum aureum in basket weave isolated on terrazzo floor background.ornamental and easy to grow.Epipremnum aureum(Linden André) G. S. Bunting. Devil’s ivy, Golden pothos. Houseplant
Formats
3022 × 4096 pixels • 10.1 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
738 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
369 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG