Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Epic long exposure at dawn over a town called Weesen in the canton of Glarus in Switzerland. You can see the elongated lights of the cars driving on the Autobahn and the Swiss Alps in the background.
Formats
8192 × 5464 pixels • 27.3 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG