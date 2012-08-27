Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making.
Angled hundred us dollar bills lying on the chart of euro dollar currencies prices. Red and green candlesticks on the chart and technical analysis instruments. Concept of currencies trading. Macro.
Vernier caliper with coin of one euro on background of dollar bills. Exchange rate by euro to dollar.
Concept of currency trading. .Hundred us dollar bills, rolled bills Piles of euro bills. Currency us dollar euro exchange chart under the bills.. Handmade marks on chart.
Business graphics, dollars and pen on the table
Charts and Graphs paper, pen and money. Financial, Accounting, Statistics, Investment, Analytic research data and Business company meeting concept
US Dollar cash background, banknote and coin stack with US flag sign, finance and economy concept
dollars, coins and charts forex market

See more

615525392

See more

615525392

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126442917

Item ID: 2126442917

envisional graphic . Concept of digital technology for marketing data analysis and investment decision making.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrew Angelov

Andrew Angelov