Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Entrance to the Mor Hananyo Monastery in Mardin, Eastern Turkey. Mor Hananyo or Deyrulzafaran Manastiri is one the oldest surviving Syriac Orthodox monastery. Steadicam shot
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG