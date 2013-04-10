Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Entrance to the Mor Hananyo Monastery in Mardin, Eastern Turkey. Mor Hananyo or Deyrulzafaran Manastiri is one the oldest surviving Syriac Orthodox monastery. Steadicam shot
Mor Hananyo Monastery in Mardin.
Beit ed-Dine Palace in Beit ed-Dine, Lebanon. It is located about 45 km southeast of Beirut.
Mardin, TURKEY - May 25, 2019: Mardin, Deyrulzafaran monastery in Turkey. The monastery in Deyrulzafaran near Mardin is still active today.
Deyrulzafaran Assyrian Monastery in Mardin, Turkey.
Back view of church in Avila, Spain St Peter church
Tour of Italy
deyrulzafaran monastery mardin

See more

1176256894

See more

1176256894

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133316873

Item ID: 2133316873

Entrance to the Mor Hananyo Monastery in Mardin, Eastern Turkey. Mor Hananyo or Deyrulzafaran Manastiri is one the oldest surviving Syriac Orthodox monastery. Steadicam shot

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mazur Travel

Mazur Travel