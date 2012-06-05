Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Enterior view of the Merzifonlu Kara Mustafa Pasha Madrasa on Divanyolu Street in Fatih, Istanbul, Turkey on March 23, 2022. Merzifonlu Kara Mustafa Pasha was an Ottoman nobleman, military figure.
Dilapidated houses in the mountains
VYZITSA VILLAGE, GREECE- January 18, 2010. The square of one of the most beautiful villages of Pelion mountain, Magnesia, Thessaly.
The beautiful water town having traditional Chinese house.
Subotica, Serbia - April 3, 2018. Old town central street with hungarian architectural appearance. Cityscape in North Backa District of Vojvodina region with facades and long shadows from plane trees.
HUE, VIET NAM, December 19, 2017, visitors visit the architectural heritage of Hue royal palace, central Vietnam
Seoul, South Korea ,september 12, 2015: tourists taking pictures in front of Gyeonghoelu - building inside Gyeongbokgung palace grounds
Amsterdam autumn. beautiful places in Europe

See more

260534960

See more

260534960

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137744697

Item ID: 2137744697

Enterior view of the Merzifonlu Kara Mustafa Pasha Madrasa on Divanyolu Street in Fatih, Istanbul, Turkey on March 23, 2022. Merzifonlu Kara Mustafa Pasha was an Ottoman nobleman, military figure.

Important information

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tolga ildun

tolga ildun