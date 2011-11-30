Images

The Enid A. Haupt Conservatory at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx. Beautiful glass structure that houses trees, plants and flowers in simulated habitats from around the world.
10959490

Stock Photo ID: 10959490

Photo Formats

  • 3456 × 2304 pixels • 11.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

L

Liz Van Steenburgh