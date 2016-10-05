Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Engineer man checking of solar panels energy with tablet. Technician checking and services of photovoltaic solar panels. Sustainable Energy concept.
African-American engineer in special uniform making pencil notes on paper diagram leaning on solar panel.Concept of alternative electricity.
Portrait of Young indian male engineer with laptop in hand standing near solar panels, with clear blue sky background, Renewable and clean energy. skill india, copy space.
With documents. Male worker in blue uniform outdoors with solar batteries at sunny day.
engineer man inspects construction of solar cell panel or photovoltaic cell by electronic device. Industrial Renewable energy of green power. factory worker working on tower roof.
Engineer in a white helmet. Man near solar panel. Worker with a folder.
Technician installing solar panel to metal platform using electrical screwdriver on blue sky copy space background. Stand-alone solar system installation, efficiency and professionalism concept.
Young engineer with tablet computer standing near solar panels outdoors

See more

728194126

See more

728194126

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122906301

Item ID: 2122906301

Engineer man checking of solar panels energy with tablet. Technician checking and services of photovoltaic solar panels. Sustainable Energy concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sarayut Sridee

Sarayut Sridee