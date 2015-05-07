Images

Engineer man checking of solar panels energy with tablet. Technician checking and services of photovoltaic solar panels. Sustainable Energy concept.
Inspector engineering concept; Engineer inspect solar panel at solar power plant
African-American engineer in special uniform making pencil notes on paper diagram leaning on solar panel.Concept of alternative electricity.
Engineer in a white helmet. Man near solar panel. Worker with a folder.
Portrait of happy male worker with tablet in his hands near the solar panels station, wearing helmet at sunny day. Green ecological power energy generation.
A male engineer of China's photovoltaic power base

1110216875

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122906244

Item ID: 2122906244

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sarayut Sridee

Sarayut Sridee