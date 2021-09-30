Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081165368
engineer concept The male engineer standing in the building and looking at many workers doing their job.
T
By TheCorgi
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundcapcollaborationcontrolcooperation personcotton glovescoworkerdangerdesigndevelopmentdiscussionelectricalemployeeexpertisefactoryforemanhardhathead wearheaderheavyhelmethorizontalingenierojoblabormalemanmanufacturemeasurementmeasuringmen at workobjectoccupationoperatororderlypreventionsafesafety vestsharingskilledstrongthoroughlytooltrainingworking manworkshopyellowyellow hard hatyellow helmet
Categories: People, Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist