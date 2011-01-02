Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Endoscopic examination.
Instruments for gastroscopy and colonoscopy close-up. The doctor holds a flexible endoscope and biopsy forceps in his hands. Endoscopy and minimally invasive surgery.
Formats
7103 × 4735 pixels • 23.7 × 15.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG