Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097700258
Endemic coniferous tree branch closeup. Bright green twigs with needles illuminated by warm spring sunlight. Selective focus on the details, blurred background.
Gorlice, Poland
j
By juste.dcv
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulblurredbranchbrightchristmascloseupcolorcolorfulconiferconiferousdaydecorativedefocuseddetailsendemicevergreenfirflorafloralfocusforestgardengreenilluminatedleaflightmaterialnatureneedlesoutdoorparkpinebranchpinetreepinewoodplantseasonselectivespringsprucesunlightsunlitsunnytexturetreetwigswarmwildwoodxmas
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist