Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
At the end of winter the Anterselva valley is no longer covered with snow, the snow remains on the Vedrette di Ries mountains at the bottom of the valley
Formats
6624 × 4421 pixels • 22.1 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG