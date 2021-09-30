Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085227503
An end part of anti hail net showing how to properly tie knot on the net and connect it to the anchor at the end of the system, which will ultimately protect crops from bad weather.
By St.Marco
agricultureanchoranti-hailbadburiedcropcultivatecultivationculturedomesticexamplefarmfarmingfieldfoodgalvanizedgardengardeninggroundgrowgrowinggrowthhailhail protection netsharvestindustryinstallationinstallmentknotlinesnetnetsnettingorchard netsoutdoorspreventproduceproductionprotectprotectionprotectiveprotective netrowsecuresetupstormstructuresystemweatheryield
Categories: Technology, Industrial
