Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098860559
Enchanting view at Lago di Fiastra (Lake Fiastra) with its resplendent iridescent waters sitting calmly amongst wild, flourishing nature and a vision of the rugged Sibillini mountains in the back
Lago di Fiastra, 62035 Fiastra, Province of Macerata, Italy
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aerialautumnazurebeautifulbluebotanycolorfulcountrysideecologyenvironmentflorafoliageforestgreengrovehighlandhillshousesitalylakelakesidelandscapemarchemeadowsmountainousmountainsnatureorangeoutdoorpanoramapicturesqueplantsridgerockysceneryscenicshinyshoresunnytourismtraveltreestripvegetationviewvillagewaterwatersidewoodyellow
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist