Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Empty wooden table platform and blurred background of library or book store setting with books and reading material. Can be used for montage or display your products.
Edit
Empty wooden table and modern library background, product display.
Empty wooden table and modern library background, product display.
abstract blur inside library bookshelf background with contemporary wood perspective table for show , promote , advertisement of goods and product on display concept
Wooden board empty table top counter of blurred shelf on background. Perspective brown wood table over blur in modern shop background for mock up.
Table top wood desk and blurred bookshelf in the library room, education background, back to school concept
Empty wooden table and modern library background, product display.
Empty wooden table and modern library background, product display.

See more

655037557

See more

655037557

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

2134661477

Item ID: 2134661477

Empty wooden table platform and blurred background of library or book store setting with books and reading material. Can be used for montage or display your products.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Grasoon

Grasoon