Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
empty white paint brick wall or floor with table loft and retro on top view and rough brickwork frame for texture background and vintage wallpaper or interior backdrop and exterior clean construction
Formats
5977 × 3925 pixels • 19.9 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 657 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 329 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG