Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
An empty text frame, colorful chicken and quail Easter eggs, a symbolic chicken and a bouquet of lilacs on a light plush background. Happy Easter Concept
Easter greeting card with eggs and lilac flowers
Easter card mockup. spring flowers, easter eggs, willow twigs and space for text
a blank Notepad, a box of macaroons, and a blooming lilac branch lie on a gray background
Easter eggs, spring sakura blossom and greeting card
Easter eggs, spring sakura blossom and greeting card
Easter greeting card. willow twigs, spring flowers and Easter eggs. space for congratulation text. flat lay
Bouquet of fresh tulips and easter treats on purple background

See more

361349573

See more

361349573

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127896558

Item ID: 2127896558

An empty text frame, colorful chicken and quail Easter eggs, a symbolic chicken and a bouquet of lilacs on a light plush background. Happy Easter Concept

Formats

  • 4928 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Galina Bondarenko

Galina Bondarenko