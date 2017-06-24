Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
An empty text frame, colorful chicken and quail Easter eggs, a symbolic chicken and a bouquet of lilacs on a light plush background. Happy Easter Concept
Formats
4928 × 3264 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG